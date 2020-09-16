SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials in San Francisco on Wednesday announced a new plan for cracking down on illegal sideshows with a dedicated police task force.
Under new legislation introduced by District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai, the city will be able to impound vehicles used in sideshows for at least two weeks. The impound period will rise to nearly a month for repeat offenders. it will also impose harsher towing fees.
Those arrested for illegal stunt driving can be jailed for up to six months.
At a press event announcing the task force, Mayor London Breed said sideshows have plagued the city, especially during the pandemic.
“Do not come to our city with the sideshow crap. That creates the problem that we don’t want to see in our neighborhoods,” said Breed. “Because of its danger, you have left us no choice. In SF, they will not be tolerated.”
Police are investigating whether a deadly shooting on Labor Day was connected to a sideshow in San Francisco’s Excelsior District.
A 21-year-old Sacramento man was killed and two other people were also shot.
No arrests have been made in those shootings.
