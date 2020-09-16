SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose city leaders held a virtual groundbreaking on Wednesday for the construction of the city’s 34th fire station located in Willow Glen.

The new addition, Fire Station 37, is expected to be fully built by 2022 near the intersection of Lincoln and Curtner avenues.

“I am thrilled to be breaking ground at our new station. The placement of Fire Station 37 … will improve SJFD’s ability to respond quickly to emergencies and will ease demand on surrounding high call volume stations,” Fire Chief Robert Sapien said. “We look forward … to building San Jose’s most modern and efficient station ever.”

The funding for the new station came from Measure T, a public safety and infrastructure bond that was passed by 70 percent of San Jose voters in 2018.

“When we went to the ballot in 2018 we went with a very straightforward proposition that you entrust us with your dollars and we will deliver critical resources that we need in order to keep you safer, to keep you healthier and that includes everything from fire stations to flood protection,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

The council authorized a total of $11.8 million to build five fire stations in the next four to six years. Fire Station 37 is the first of the five stations.

“Our community has been asking for this project since the early 2000s and has seen many obstacles since then,” Councilmember Dev Davis said.

Davis represents the Willow Glen area and was one of the main advocates to ensure Station 37 was part of the Measure T funding, Liccardo said.

“During my term I am so happy that we were able to secure funds … this fire station is important to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods now more than ever,” Davis said. “A new fire station in this neighborhood not only helps response times in this area, but also throughout the city.”

Sapien agreed and said the placement of Fire Station 37 is really ideal, as it is the “highest need station based on several studies for a couple decades.”

The additional staff and fire engines will also help with wildfire mitigation and response.

“In the big picture, every engine is a part of that support network and enables us to respond throughout the state,” Sapien said. “The additional personnel that will be hired to staff Station 37 will help reinforce the ability to provide that kind of mutual aid.”

