SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The San Jose Unified School District announced that distance learning will continue through at least the end of December 2020, saying conditions continue to remain unsafe for in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make as a district because we know in-person instruction is the best way to serve our students, and we are deeply disappointed that the conditions in our community do not allow us to safely bring our students back to school campuses,” superintendent Nancy Albarran said in a statement Wednesday night.

Albarran announced the decision to extend distance learning one month into the new school year and a week after Santa Clara entered the “red tier” under the state’s reopening plan, which paves the way for schools to reopen. The superintendent said the decision followed surveying the community, along with consulting health officials, labor groups and county data on transmission of the coronavirus.

Key factors to continue distance learning included the county’s ongoing ban on all indoor gatherings, along with inadequate testing and contact tracing, the superintendent said. Alberran also noted that most parents, students and faculty wanted a consistent plan through at least the end of the semester.

Under the state’s color-coded reopening plan, schools could reopen for in-person instruction if the county enters the red tier and remains in the tier for at least 14 days.