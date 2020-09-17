VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys were arrested in Vallejo in connection to a string of brazen, daytime armed robberies, police said Thursday.
Vallejo police served an arrest warrant Wednesday night at around 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Cabrillo Ave. and found all three suspects, who surrendered without incident.
The 18-year-old was identified as Taezon Sanderson. He was booked into the Solano County Jail while the two teens were booked into Juvenile Hall.
During the search, officers seized three illegally possessed handguns, three extended magazines, and three pistol drum magazines inside of the residence.
The investigation was a joint effort between the department’s Crime Reduction Team detectives and Operation P.E.A.C.E. officers, police said.
You must log in to post a comment.