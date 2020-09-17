LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire units on Thursday afternoon responded to a new vegetation fire burning in Lake County, according to officials.
The Cal Fire LNU Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire — being referred to as the Wolf Incident — is burning on the 3000 block of Wolf Creek Road in Clearlake Oaks.
#WolfIncident– CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near 3000 block of Wolf Creek Rd, Clearlake Oak. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/tB9vOSeKxN
— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 17, 2020
Clearlake Oaks is a census designated area located on the extreme southeast end of Clear Lake, about 13 miles east-southeast of the town of Lakeport.
So far, no evacuations have been ordered. CBS SF is monitoring this new fire incident and will provide updates as information becomes available.
