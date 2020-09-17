Comments
MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Users were reporting an outage causing slowness for both Facebook and Instagram late Thursday morning, according to reports.
The website DownDetector.com was showing a spike in issues being reported by users of both social media platforms starting shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Over 75,000 users reported issues with Instagram on the site at around that time, though outage reports seemed to be declining within 25-30 minutes. The Instagram outage appeared to be more widespread, with reports of issues springing up across the globe.
So far, no statement has been issued by either Instagram or Facebook officials.
You must log in to post a comment.