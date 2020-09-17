REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A man and a teenager were booked on weapons charges in two separate arrests in Redwood City, police said Thursday.

The first arrest happened at around 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of Veterans Blvd., according to Redwood City police. A street crimes suppression team pulled over a vehicle with an expired registration tag and conducted a search of the car. Detectives found an unregistered semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine capable of holding 22 rounds, police said.

The suspect driver was identified as Jesus Valencia Guerra, 22, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of possessing a concealed firearm within a vehicle and possessing an unregistered firearm.

About six hours later, the street crime suppression team came upon a group of juveniles on the 3200 block of Rolison Rd. and one of them ran off out of sight only to return to the area moments later, police said.

A search of the area where the teen ran turned up discarded narcotics, a 9mm semi-automatic firearm and a magazine containing 15 rounds of live ammunition, police said. The unidentified 15-year-old was booked into San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

Police asked anyone with information about either incident to contact Redwood City Police Street Crimes Suppression Team Detective Sergeant Russ Felker at 650-780-7627 or the police department’s tip line at 650-780-7107.