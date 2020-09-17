SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The driver of a speeding car died after losing control of the vehicle, hitting a tree and coming to rest in the Guadalupe River, San Jose police said Thursday evening.

San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said officers responded to the solo-vehicle accident at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Airport Boulevard, east of Coleman Avenue.

The Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Airport Boulevard at a high rate of speed when its driver lost control and crashed into a tree, coming to rest afterwards in the river.

Paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police said this San Jose’s 31st traffic fatality of the year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s traffic investigation unit at (408) 277-4654.

