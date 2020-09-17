SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced plans to reopen in early October for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining other indoor museums in resuming operations.
SFMOMA announced in a statement Thursday that the museum will be open to members from October 1st through October 3rd.
Beginning October 4th, the museum opens to the general public, with two weeks of free admission.
Like most other attractions adapting to the pandemic, the museum has adopted a timed ticketing system and capacity will be limited to 25 percent. Other COVID-19 measures will be in place, including masks required for all visitors ages 3 and up.
Members can start reserving tickets on September 23rd, while the public can reserve tickets two days later.
SFMOMA follows other San Francisco museums announcing reopening dates this week, after the city announced indoor operations could resume as soon as September 21st. The DeYoung Museum in Golden Gate Park plans to reopen on September 22nd, while the Asian Art Museum is set to open on October 1st.
Meanwhile, the Legion of Honor said it is working to reopen in “mid-October” but a specific date has not been announced.
