SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The victim of a metal pipe attack in San Francisco’s Tenderloin, who succumbed to his injuries last month, has been identified as 75-year-old Sach Truong, officials with the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
On Friday, police announced Truong died while hospitalized a week after the Aug. 7 attack in the 400 block of Eddy Street.
During the attack, an assailant struck Truong several times with the pipe. When officers arrived, they found Truong bleeding from his head and rushed him to the hospital, police said.
After speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to arrest a suspect the same day of the attack, identified as Peter Nobles, 34.
Officers initially arrested Nobles on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, elder abuse and other offenses. But since Truong’s death, officers have amended the criminal complaint and arrested Nobles on suspicion of murder.
Nobles remains in custody without bail, according to jail records.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.