YOSEMITE (CBS SF) — Officials in Yosemite National Park announced Thursday that the park would shut down to all visitors and vehicular traffic at 5 p.m. due to significant smoke and hazardous air quality from wildfires burning in Southern California.

A statement issued by park officials said that all park entrance stations and roads will close as of 5 p.m. Thursday evening. As the poor air quality is projected to range from unhealthy to hazardous for the next several days, officials anticipate Yosemite will be closed through the weekend.

Smoke from the Creek Fire has been impacting visitors to the park since Labor Day Weekend.

The park’s official Twitter account posted about the closure Thursday afternoon.

Yosemite National Park closing today (September 17, 2020) due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality. #CreekFire https://t.co/25haLDUBmr — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) September 17, 2020

“The park will continue to assess the smoke impacts, air quality index, and fire activity throughout the region,” the statement read. “Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors when conditions improve, and it is safe for visitors and employees to be in Yosemite National Park.”

Park officials said the closure was in alignment with the closure of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the surrounding national forests.

Detailed information on current air quality and smoke impacts in the park are available online.

Updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park are available on the park’s website, on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page or by callling 209-372-0200.