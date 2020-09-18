SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A number of Bay Area politicians reacted Friday evening to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, posting tributes to the Supreme Court icon on social media.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi posted on her Twitter account and released an official statement on the Speaker’s official website.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. pic.twitter.com/BufY4jXPR8
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020
Sen. Dianne Feinstein also tweeted and issued a full statement.
The country lost a truly amazing woman tonight with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She may have been small of stature but she was an absolute giant of jurisprudence. Read my full statement: https://t.co/0DXZ0GC3WD
— Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 19, 2020
Feinstein’s fellow former Mayor of San Francisco and current Governor of California Gavin Newsom also weighed in.
We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice.
Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for.
Rest in Power. https://t.co/Vv2KzS1Ql6
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2020
Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier called Ginsburg “an American Icon.”
We have lost an American Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all. https://t.co/AeHTEkMYqq
— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) September 18, 2020
Representatives Eric Swalwell and Anna Eshoo paid similar tribute.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was among our nation's greatest jurists, a tireless defender of all Americans' rights. Her sharp mind, her deep understanding of and love for the law, and her dedication to justice and equality made America a better place. (1/2)
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 18, 2020
The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a staggering loss for America. My full statement ⬇️ https://t.co/yTyco63n5E
— Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (@RepAnnaEshoo) September 19, 2020
.
You must log in to post a comment.