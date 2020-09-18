MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A number of Bay Area politicians reacted Friday evening to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, posting tributes to the Supreme Court icon on social media.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi posted on her Twitter account and released an official statement on the Speaker’s official website.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein also tweeted and issued a full statement.

Feinstein’s fellow former Mayor of San Francisco and current Governor of California Gavin Newsom also weighed in.

Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier called Ginsburg “an American Icon.”

Representatives Eric Swalwell and Anna Eshoo paid similar tribute.

