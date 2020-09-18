HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward were seeking the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a local resident found mortally wounded in a busy Hayward intersection last week.
On Sept. 13 at 9:56 p.m. officers responded to reports of a traffic accident on Santa Clara and Jackson streets, where Highway 92 turns into a surface street. They arrived to find 33-year-old Vishal Sharma suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said that the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176. The Hayward PD case number is 2020-055408.
In a statement about the investigation, Hayward police thanked the community for its patience and promised to update its information as new details are learned.
