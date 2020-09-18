SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: COOKING FOR A CAUSE

One of San Francisco’s most beloved Chefs – Chef Telmo Faria is inviting you to join him for a cooking class for a cause supporting BEYOND DIFFERENCES and promoting an end to teen isolation. The “virtual” class Wednesday at 5pm will showcase flavours from his homeland Portugal . You can watch the class and follow along and I’ll be at Chef’s side as EMCEE. Other chefs partaking in the We Dine Together at Home series include: Chef Dominique Crenn (Atelier Crenn) and Chef Tanya Holland (Brown Sugar Kitchen). Get tickets for the entire series here:

https://e.givesmart.com/events/iBE/?fbclid=IwAR3ZlhYayLqP9QIZRQr8fgtCW8e3vaUgQdnylsw2wBaLOaoDN29V4aHqYEE

MUSIC: ROY ROGERS ROCKS

Roy Rogers, 8 time Grammy nominee, and considered one of the preeminent slide guitarists in the world, will be performing a carefully curated solo acoustic concert set on the new stage at The Center for the Arts Grass Valley on Saturday September 20th at 5 PM on Facebook Live. Rogers’ will bring with him an array of vintage guitars rarely seen from his private collection as well as songs and stories from a career that spans 50 years

https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/roy-rogers-musicares-benefit/

NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY

We are spoiled with so many options on this National Cheeseburger Day but I have a local favorite from 4505 Burgers & BBQ, that hits all the right notes: Best Damn Grass Fed Cheeseburger: One quarter pound grass fed beef patty with lettuce, onion, Gruyere cheese, and secret sauce on a buttery, griddled sesame & scallion bun | Make it Double + $4 Add an egg $2 Add bacon $2

https://www.4505burgersandbbq.com/menus/

NEW MUSIC: SAM SINGS DIAMONDS

British pop star SAM SMITH just dropped his new single DIAMONDS. The dazzling dance floor ditty is from upcoming album release “LOVE GOES” out October 30th

https://samsmithworld.com/

FOOTBALL: GO NINERS

Week 2 of Football season and the 49ers have a chance at redemption after last week’s opening day loss. 49ers V Jets on Sunday at 10am . #goNINERS

https://www.49ers.com/

GO FUND ME: CAMP OKIZU

A treasured camp for children affected by cancer suffered major fire damage in the North Complex fore and they need your support in it’s recovery. Camp Okizu in Berry Creek, Butte County, a special camp for kids has been a memory maker for so many Bay Area families. Support the recovery effort by donating to the relief fund.

http://okizu.org/

MUSEUM: AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY

It’s opening day today in Washington for the African American Museum of History & Culture. Can’t make it in person – no worries – there an app for that and includes: Stories from inaugural exhibitions, Virtual tour of what’s new for the opening. Book your visit

https://nmaahc.si.edu/connect/mobile/apps

WINE O’CLOCK: PRIEST RANCH WINES

Head to Yountville to the Priest Ranch Tasting room. Good news – if you mention Foodie Chap you’ll get a completely tasting with one tasting purchase (buy 1 get 1 free). The wines are world class and an instant party on the palate. Don’t leave without trying the Bacon sampler paired perfectly with Priest wines. Reservations are recommended.

https://www.priestranchwines.com/Visit/YountvilleTastingRoom

AWARD SHOW: EMMY GOES TO…

The stars of the small screen are awarded with EMMYS this Sunday on ABC in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. My money is on The Crown (BBC) for best drama but there will be tough competition from Succession and Better Call Saul. Keep an eye out for Bay Area native Linda Cardellini for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Judy Hale in Netflix’s dark comedy “Dead to Me. May the best shows win.

https://www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners/2020

IMBIBE: SCHROEDER STYLE

One of San Francisco’s favorite brew houses, Schroeder’s, a Bavarian ale hall since 1896 is open again and is inviting you to come and enjoy the eats & brews. Enjoy tasty eats like Kartoffell Tots: Bavarian Pretzel , Wursts and Burgers on pretzel buns. Treat yourself and the entire family to a Octoberfest Box to go. It’s a massive Bavarian feast for $100 and includes:

8 sausages, 2 bratwursts, 2 spicy bierwurst, 1 frankfurter, 2 kasekrainer & 1 “beyond” bratwurst (vegetarian) served with sauerkraut, peppers & onions, pickles, Wild Turkey bourbon mustard and mustard seeds.

1 large kartoffel tots

1 large German potato salad

2 large Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese

2 large apple strudels

6 pack of Pine Street Hazy IPA

6 pack of Pine Street Kolsch

1 platter feeds 8 – 12 people

Available Monday – Friday from 12pm – 7pm via Postmates or here: http://www.schroederssf.com/

Email your suggestions for the list to: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials: @liammayclem