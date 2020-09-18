OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One man was dead and another severely injured in a late Thursday night crash along Skyline Boulevard in the Oakland
hills, police said.
The solo wreck was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in the 11700 block of Skyline, where a 2020 BMW M340i ran off the road and hit some trees, according to Oakland police.
The force of the impact left the car heavily damaged.
A 42-year-old man who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, pending notification of family.
The 39-year-old man driving the car was hospitalized and was in stable condition, police said Friday.
Police said it appeared the car had been headed eastbound on Skyline when it left the roadway. It’s not known if alcohol, drugs or speed
were a factor in the wreck.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.
