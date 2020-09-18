SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase says recent outbreaks of the coronavirus at 13 preschool and home-based child care centers in the county have led to 62 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Mase made the revelation during a meeting with county officials on Wednesday.

“I don’t think (the outbreaks are) surprising, but I do think it’s something that gives us a little pause when we think about going back to reopen (public) schools,” Mase said.

According to Mase, the infections involve 25 children, mostly age 6 and younger, 27 of their family members and 10 workers at the preschools.

None of the individuals who tested positive required hospitalization.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that after the worst of the outbreaks involving 16 children at a single child care facility two weeks ago, health officials temporarily shut down the preschool.

In addition to the biggest outbreak at the preschool in north county, the virus has infiltrated other preschools and child care centers in the central and eastern parts of the county.

Mase said collectively the infections represent the largest cluster of coronavirus cases among the county’s youngest residents outside the home.

Officials did not identify any of the preschools or child care centers stricken by outbreaks.

Overall, the paper reported, there were 381 COVID-19 cases among youths 17 and under in Sonoma County that are still under investigation by public health staff.