SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting Thursday evening in the city’s Bayview neighborhood that left a 22-year-old man injured, two days after a series of shootings in the area.
According to police, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near Palou Avenue and Third Street.
Officers initially responded after a ShotSpotter activation alerted them. At the scene, they located the injured victim and rushed him to the hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Officers have not arrested a suspect in the case, police said.
Wednesday night in the Bayview, there were three separate shootings in a two-hour period that all sent three people to the hospital with injuries. All were expected to survive.
There were no suspects identified or arrested in any of the shootings, according to police.
A Fourth of July shooting in the Bayview claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy. Police are offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information leading to a conviction in the case.
