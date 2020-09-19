FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 69-year-old man who was stabbed on a BART train remained in critical but stable condition on Saturday, transit officials said.

Terrell Coffer, 44, of Oakland allegedly stabbed the victim aboard a train as it approached the Warm Springs/South Fremont Station shortly before noon Friday.

A BART community service officer on the platform spotted Coffer and helped detain him. Coffer was being held at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the stabbing, but said it doesn’t appear that Coffer and the victim — whose name has not been released — knew each other.

KPIX 5 obtained video that showed the suspect, a bald, stocky Black man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, being placed in a BART police vehicle.

A man who saw the aftermath of the stabbing told KPIX that the victim entered the car he was in as the train was headed to Milpitas. The man — an Asian male in his 50s or 60s, according to the witness — was suffering from multiple injuries.

“The gentleman came out and he had two bloody neck stab wounds, an abdomen stab wound; he was bleeding all over,” said witness Anthony Montemar.

The witness said he did not see the incident, but said the victim pointed at the car he had come from before Montemar saw a figure of a man running in the opposite direction.

Montemar said he then helped the victim walk several cars towards the lead car with the train operator where they waited until police arrived. He said there didn’t appear to be a motive in the stabbing.

“From my understanding, what it looked like was the guy just kind of flipped out and stabbed the guy. I don’t know what the altercation was,” said Montemar.

Investigators are gathering evidence and reviewing footage from BART train surveillance cameras. Witnesses are asked contact BART police at (510) 464-7040.