SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Detectives released a sketch Sunday of a man they believe fatally shot Shawn Anthony Tillis on Rumrill Blvd. on June 12th.
Police said using video surveillance and witness accounts they have been able to determine the suspect vehicle was a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat that had license plates stolen from another vehicle and drove in the direction of Oakland after the shooting.
One of the people in the suspect car is described as a Black male, 18 to 22 years old, standing 4-foot-11 to 5-foot-1, and weighing 100 to 110 pounds.
Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. June 12 to the shooting in the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard and tried to revive Tillis, but he died at the scene.
Detectives at the time said they believed Tillis was targeted.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call an Pablo Investigations Division Tip Hotline at (510) 215-3255.
