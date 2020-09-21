MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
BELMONT (CBS SF) – A four-alarm vegetation fire brok out in the Belmont hills on Monday afternoon, threatening several homes and prompting evacuations.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the 2900 block of Alhambra Drive in the city’s San Juan Canyon area shortly before 4 p.m.

Belmont Police announced shortly after 4:15 p.m. that San Juan Canyon from East Laurel Creek Road to Cipriani Boulevard had been evacuated due to the fire.

The fire quickly grew to four alarms. Video from Chopper 5 showed the fire burning close to homes.

Chopper 5 over a fire burning near homes in San Juan Canyon in Belmont on September 21, 2020. (CBS)

Shortly after 5 p.m., the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department announced that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. Crews would remain on scene to extinguish any hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

