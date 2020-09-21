SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man died from a stabbing early Monday morning in San Jose, marking the city’s 29th homicide of 2020.
Officers responded at 5:09 a.m. to the area of North Sixth and Santa Clara streets, where they found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound, according to San Jose police.
The victim was transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.
The stabbing’s motive and circumstances are under investigation and no arrest or suspect information was immediately available from police.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office after their next of kin is notified of the death.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the San Jose police homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. Individuals who would like to leave tips anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.
