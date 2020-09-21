SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 56-year-old man was struck by gunfire in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.
The shooting was reported at 12:36 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez and Vermont streets.
The victim heard gunshots and realized he had been struck, according to police.
No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
