SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County is investing more than $13 million in a program to house people who are in quarantine or isolation due to possible infection with the coronavirus.

“The point of having the isolation and quarantine services available to particularly to address homes that are overcrowded because what we want to do is break the chain of transmission as quickly as possible,” said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez.

Chavez said the program will focus on the homeless and low-income families for whom social distance, quarantine and isolation might be virtually impossible.

“Everybody is so close together. Everybody interacts. It’s really hard to tell if somebody is sick with the common cold or the COVID,” says Gabriel Cobian who lives in a sprawling homeless encampment near Roosevelt Park on the edges of downtown San Jose.

Cobian said he’s tested negative for the coronavirus three times. But he says he fears that a single infection would spread like wildfire through the cramped, dirty encampment where basic hygiene is a challenge.

“Trying to practice social distancing and being clean under these conditions is real hard,” he told KPIX 5.

Since the start of the outbreak, the county has provided temporary housing to roughly 500 people while they quarantined either after testing positive or being exposed to someone who had.

“My short answer is it’s overdue. Again, make it a priority. I don’t know why the unhoused aren’t a priority in this pandemic. They should be,” says Pastor Scott Wagers, a homeless advocate who systematic testing of the homeless should have been part of the county’s protocol from the outset.

Chavez would not disclose which hotels or motels in which people were being quarantined. But she said the program is administered by trained staff from a local non-profit. Additionally, she said the hotels and motels used for the program are not open to the general public.