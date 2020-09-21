ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda police investigators were seeking video surveillance footage of a suspect arrested in a shooting last week as well as anyone who may have seen him.

On Wednesday at around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Webster St. and Central Ave. on reports of a possible shooting. While en route, they were advised that a white SUV with a possible victim was heading eastbound on Central Ave, Alameda police said.

Police officers found the vehicle and among its passengers was a female victim with a gunshot wound to her leg.

It was determined that the shooting had occurred in the parking lot located behind Mountain Mike’s Pizza on the 700 block of Central Avenue and a possible suspect was captured on surveillance video walking through nearby Neptune Plaza Shopping Center.

Police said the suspect was found about a mile away in the area of 3rd and Brush Street at approximately 4:30 pm. The 22-year-old suspect was not immediately identified. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Sunday night, the weapon was still outstanding. Police investigators were looking to recreate the events before and after the shooting; in particular, the route the suspect took when traveling from the areas of Webster & Central to 3rd & Brush.