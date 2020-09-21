MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda police investigators were seeking video surveillance footage of a suspect arrested in a shooting last week as well as anyone who may have seen him.

On Wednesday at around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Webster St. and Central Ave. on reports of a possible shooting. While en route, they were advised that a white SUV with a possible victim was heading eastbound on Central Ave, Alameda police said.

Police officers found the vehicle and among its passengers was a female victim with a gunshot wound to her leg.

It was determined that the shooting had occurred in the parking lot located behind Mountain Mike’s Pizza on the 700 block of Central Avenue and a possible suspect was captured on surveillance video walking through nearby Neptune Plaza Shopping Center.

Map of area where shooting suspect (inset) may have been seen or captured on surveillance video. (Alameda Police Dept.)

Police said the suspect was found about a mile away in the area of 3rd and Brush Street at approximately 4:30 pm. The 22-year-old suspect was not immediately identified. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Sunday night, the weapon was still outstanding.

Police investigators were looking to recreate the events before and after the shooting; in particular, the route the suspect took when traveling from the areas of Webster & Central to 3rd & Brush.
The suspect, 6’2”, 135 lbs, was believed to have traveled on foot in a white, red, and blue color-blocked styled shirt with dark-colored shorts. Anyone who may have seen the suspect or captured him on a surveillance video in the area between 3rd and Brush, Woodstock Park and the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center was asked to contact APD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 510-337-8538.

 

