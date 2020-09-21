Comments
PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Police were looking for a suspect captured on surveillance images in connection with a vandalism at a church in Pleasant Hill over the weekend.
Pleasant Hill police said the vandalism happened at Grace Bible Church on Cleaveland Rd. on Saturday, causing about $1,000 in damage.
On Monday, police released an image of the suspect, who appears to be a man in his late 30s, early 40s.
Police urged anyone who recognizes the man to please call the department’s Investigations Bureau at 925-288-4630 and reference case #20-3046.
