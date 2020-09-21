MISSION PROJECT:Help SF Mission District Residents Hard Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — A brush fire in Vacaville Monday afternoon has spread to the roof of an apartment building.

The fire started in the area of Beelard Dr. and Marshall Rd. just west of Nut Tree Road along a canal, according to the Vacaville Fire Department.

A firefighter on the roof of an apartment building burning on Sept. 21, 2020. (Vacaville Fire Dept.)

The flames jumped the canal and eventually spread to a nearby apartment building, fire officials said.

As of 5:10 p.m., crews were able to put out the fire on the roof, but they were still working to contain the vegetation fire, according to the Vacaville fire chief.

The cause of the fire was unknown. No injuries have been reported.

A firefighter pours water on a brush fire in Vacaville, Sept. 21, 2020. (Vacaville Fire Dept.)

 

