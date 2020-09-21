SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CBS NEWS) — There are 43 days and counting to November’s General Election so now is the time to make sure you are getting ready to cast your ballot.

While most of us know whether or not we are registered to vote, it’s not a bad idea to make sure. The California’s Secretary of State Office has made it really easy to check. Click here to check on your status, what county you are registered to vote in and where your polling place is located.

If you discover you are not registered, the state also offers an easy way to sign up. Click here for an online registration form. You can also choose what language for your ballot.

If you have any questions about the process, state election officials have also launched an easy-to-use, online email question form.

What are the requirements to be able to vote?

You must be a U.S. citizen

A California resident

18 years or older on Election Day

Not currently in a state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony, and not currently found by a court to be mentally incompetent to vote.

The deadline to register to vote is October 19 — 15 days before Election Day. Your online application must be submitted by then, and if you’re submitting a paper application by mail, it must be postmarked by October 19.

California offers same-day registration but that requires voters who have missed the deadline to complete the application process at county elections offices, polling places, or vote centers.

Click here to find links to your specific county’s election office.

If you’re a registered voter, you will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters beginning on October 5. Mail-in ballots come with pre-paid postage.

While thousands of Californians will choose to vote by mail, others will want to vote in person at their local polling place. Polling place will be open to vote on November 3 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. If you received a mail-in ballot, you will need to bring it to the voting location and exchange it for a polling place ballot.

You can also drop off ballots in various locations before election day. Check with you county’s election website for locations to drop off absentee ballots.