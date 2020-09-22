SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood late Monday night left a 24-year-old man injured, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. and occurred in the 1100 block of Girard Street.
The victim walked into San Francisco General Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.
No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately available in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
