SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A brush fire was burning in Alum Rock Park in San Jose Tuesday afternoon.
Flames were seen along the 15000 block of Penitencia Creek Road in the East San Jose foothills. It was estimated to be about an acre at around noon.
#rockfire [update] at Alum Rock Park, San Jose (Santa Clara County) AA460 reporting 1/2 acre. Copter 106 and Hollister Air Tankers are taking action on the fire. Ground crews are making access from the top of the canyon. pic.twitter.com/Bppp7lp3Ys
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) September 22, 2020
The fire was reported at around 10:15 a.m. according to the San Jose Fire Department. It was reportedly burning in an inaccessible canyon area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
