WASHINGTON (CBS News/CBS SF) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released guidance assessing the risk level of traditional activities for the upcoming holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On the list of higher-risk activities for Halloween is traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.
According to CBS News, the list of high-risk activities also includes trunk-or-treating — in which candy is given away from the trunks of cars in a parking lot — crowded indoor costume parties, indoor haunted houses and haunted hayrides with strangers.
Last week in the Bay Area, Contra Costa County health officials advised against many of those same Halloween traditions to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.
