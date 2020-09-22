SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The De Young Museum in Golden Gate Park has opened its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in March.
On Tuesday, the museum welcomed back members, but will reopen to the general public starting on Friday. Ticketed reservations are required.
The museum is featuring a special exhibit with works from Frida Kahlo. Originally slated to end in July, the exhibit will continue through February 2021.
Patrons at the reopened DeYoung Museum in San Francisco on September 22, 2020. (CBS)”It’s been hanging on the walls, covered up with paper all summer, we’re just thrilled people can see it today,” said Susan McConkey, the museum’s chief administrative officer. “And we have some visitors today who are wearing beautiful outfits Frida style – so people have really got into the spirit.”
As of this week, indoor museums in San Francisco can reopen with limited capacity under the city’s latest guidelines. Other museums, including SFMOMA, the Asian Art Museum and the Legion of Honor, are slated to reopen in the coming weeks.
