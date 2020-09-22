Comments
POINT REYES (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Tuesday evening after a fatal accident closed state Highway 1 near Point Reyes in both directions, authorities confirmed.
According to CHP, the crash at around 6:51 p.m. blocked northbound and southbound lanes state Highway 1 north of Point Reyes in Point Reyes Station.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal accident happened about 300 yards south of the Giacomini Ranch.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Authorities said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
