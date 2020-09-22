Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A heatwave moving into the Bay Area this weekend has prompted officials to issue a fire weather advisory for the Oakland Hills.
The National Weather Service issued the warning which will be in effect from Saturday at 11 a.m. until Monday morning at 8 a.m.
A heatwave is in the forecast for the Bay Area, with near-record high temperatures expected in the inland areas.
Residents are advised avid activities with open flames or sparks, keep vehicles off of dry grass, extinguish cigarettes properly, obey burn areas, and in the event of an emergency, obey evacuation orders.
