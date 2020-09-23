UKIAH, Mendocino County (CBS SF) — A family dispute ended in gunfire in Mendocino County Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another critically injured, authorities said.
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of a shooting at a home at 8:07 a.m. on the 2500 block of Twining Road in Ukiah. Deputies responded along with Ukiah police and California Highway Patrol officers and came across the suspect, identified as Thomas Dean Jones, who surrendered without incident. the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found two victims, a 44-year-old man who had been killed and a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The injured man was taken by helicopter to a hospital out of the county.
A preliminary investigation found the shooting stemmed from a family dispute having to do with the development of the family property, according to the sheriff’s office.
The office said sheriff’s detectives will be assisted in their investigation by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice
Jones was booked into Mendocino County Jail and on charges of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges. He was being held on a No Bail status.
