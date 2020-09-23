LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A boy who died in a collision on I-580 Monday in Livermore was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as 12-year-old Manteca resident Carlos Alberto Garcia.
The boy from San Joaquin County was ejected from a Chevrolet Tahoe after it collided with a big-rig on Interstate Highway 580 near Airway Boulevard around 1:20 p.m., California Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday.
The Chevrolet was traveling west on the freeway when it collided with the big-rig and overturned. As the SUV rolled over, Carlos and another child were ejected from it. Carlos died at the scene.
The other child suffered major injuries, CHP officials said. The driver of the big-rig was uninjured.
CHP officers are investigating the cause of the collision.
