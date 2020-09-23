ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police got quite a surprise when they made a routine traffic stop this week in Antioch. Inside the vehicle was a pile of forged stolen checks, Social Security cards and mailbox access keys.
Antioch police said the driver, pulled over about 11:20 a.m. Monday at L and West 18th streets, was a parolee on post release community supervision, meaning the subject has agreed to allow warrantless law enforcement searches of vehicles, residences and property.
A search of the vehicle turned up a number of stolen checks made out to the subject in amounts up to $10,000, police said, along with stolen identification and Social Security cards, and numerous mailbox access keys.
The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was booked at County Jail in Martinez.
You must log in to post a comment.