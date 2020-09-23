SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two suspects were being held Wednesday morning on charges stemming from a late night verbal altercations that ended in a stabbing and a chase through a Santa Rosa neighborhood as the victim fled for their life, authorities said.

Santa Rosa police said 24-year-old Joseph Malicay of Santa Rosa was being held in Sonoma County jail on charges of attempted murder and violation of probation.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Jafet Morales-Comacho was arrested for aiding and abetting Malicay and violation of probation.

Investigators said officers were dispatched to a residence on Poggie Court at approximately 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a stabbing.

Once they arrived, officers the victim and several family members at the residence. They were told the suspect had fled as a passenger in a white pickup.

The victim — whose identity has not been released — was transported to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds which were later determined to be non-life threatening.

While officers at the scene, another officer located the possible suspect vehicle near the Codding Town Mall. With the assistance of other arriving officers, a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both detained without incident.

Once officers completed their investigation, they determined Malicay allegedly became involved in an argument with the victim. The argument turned into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, Malicay allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim then was able to flee, but the suspect chased the victim, still brandishing the knife in an apparent attempt to continue stabbing the victim.

Fortunately, police said, the suspect was unable to catch the victim and eventually fled the scene. The suspects drove to the area of Codding Town and then allegedly disposed of the weapon used in the attack.

Officers were able to locate the knife used in the incident and it was booked into evidence.