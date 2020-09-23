SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Breonna Taylor

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A number of Bay Area lawmakers and sports figures weighed in on the decision to not charge any police officers directly with the killing of Breonna Taylor. More than six months after the emergency medical worker was shot dead by police in her Louisville home, a grand jury indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor’s apartment — but no officers were charged for their role in Taylor’s death.

 

Comments