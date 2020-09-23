SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A number of Bay Area lawmakers and sports figures weighed in on the decision to not charge any police officers directly with the killing of Breonna Taylor. More than six months after the emergency medical worker was shot dead by police in her Louisville home, a grand jury indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor’s apartment — but no officers were charged for their role in Taylor’s death.

Breonna Taylor deserves justice — not a justification. — Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor was killed by police over six months ago while in her home and only one officer is being charged — for shooting into other apartments. Where's the accountability for taking Breonna's life? She mattered. Black lives matter. We have to keep fighting for change. https://t.co/vjQrrEBMgt — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 23, 2020

I’m not surprised but I am disappointed. Things will not change if there is no accountability, but in the same sense this is the system my people were enslaved and too this day unfortunately still oppressed under smh #BreonnaTaylor — Jullian Taylor (@JuTaylor8) September 23, 2020

The fact that I am not surprised scares me! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 23, 2020

Tough Day Today! Praying for the family of #BreonnaTaylor 🙏🏽 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) September 23, 2020

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020