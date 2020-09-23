SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.
On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among countries that have a similar requirement.
“We have been suffering through simultaneous crisis (COVD and wildfires),” Newson said. “As a consequence, we have been challenges as a state, frankly, in ways that we have not been challenged in quite some time.”
Newsom’s plan would not ban people from owning gas-powered cars or selling them on the used car market. But it would end the sales of all new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in the state.
California already has rules mandating a certain percentage of new car sales be electric or zero-emission vehicles.
Developing story
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.