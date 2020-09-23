SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — CHP has issued a traffic alert in Oakland Wednesday evening after a collision and vehicle fire on southbound I-880 at Jackson Street briefly blocked all lanes.

I-880 car fire in Oakland (Joanna Adler)

The accident stopped southbound traffic on I-880 before 6 p.m. Word of the accident was first posted by the 511.org Twitter account shortly after 6 p.m.

That collision started a vehicle fire with one of the vehicles involved.

KPIX line producer Bobby Tooke was caught in the traffic and tweeted video of the billowing cloud of black smoke that was visible from the vehicle fire.

While Tooke tweeted that firefighters were eventually able to reach the scene, at one point he said Oakland Fire engines were struck in traffic.

Viewer Joanna Adler, who lives in the area, posted photos of the car fire on Twitter.

As of 6:32 PM, CHP reported that the right lane had reopened. The left and center lanes remain blocked.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Tractor Trailers are currently being allowed to use eastbound 580 due to the southbound I-880 collision.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

