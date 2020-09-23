ZAYANTE, Santa Cruz County (CBS SF) — A wildfire that broke out in heavy timber Wednesday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Zayante in Santa Cruz County was contained after burning a quarter of an acre, Cal Fire CZU said.
The blaze, dubbed the Ellen Fire, started at 2 p.m. in the area of Upper Ellen Road and Weston Ridge Road, “burning in heavy timber with heavy ‘litter’ (forest understory),” according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire and the Scotts Valley Fire District responded and air units were called to reach the area.
Units will remain until hot spots are extinguished and mop-up is complete, the fire district said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
