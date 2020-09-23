Comments
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A portion of Highway 116 east of Petaluma in Sonoma County is closed Tuesday evening following a solo-vehicle crash and brush fire, officials said.
According to authorities, the crash took place near Stage Gulch Road and Old Adobe Road shortly before 6 p.m. The crash caused a small brush fire, which prompted a response from an airplane carrying fire retardant.
The Santa Rosa CHP said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the fire was out.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
Stage Gulch Road between Old Adobe Road and Lakeville Highway is closed. It is not known when the roadway would reopen.
