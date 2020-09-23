PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Pleasant Hill police released more information Tuesday about a case the night before in which a man led officers on a pursuit and then attempted suicide behind an elementary school.

Police initially said the man had shot at officers, but in an updated statement Tuesday said he pointed a rifle at officers but did not say he opened fire.

Officers had been dispatched at 5:57 p.m. Monday to Cortsen Road on a report of an intoxicated man wearing a ballistic vest discharging a firearm in public. As officers arrived, the man was seen driving his vehicle away and he fled from an attempted traffic stop, police said.

During the ensuing pursuit, the man pulled his vehicle to the side of the road, got out and pointed a rifle at pursuing officers, causing one to do an evasive maneuver and crash into a fence. The man then re-entered his vehicle and continued fleeing, according to police.

He fled to Pleasant Hill Elementary School at 2097 Oak Park Blvd. and rammed his vehicle through a security gate and drove onto campus, where he fled on foot with the rifle and then tried to kill himself with it. Only eight minutes went by from the start of the pursuit to the attempted suicide, police said.

Police said the man, a 46-year-old whose name officers did not release, was taken to John Muir Medical Center and remained in grave condition late Tuesday, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Ron Priebe at (925) 288-4600.

