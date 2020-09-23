BERKELEY (CBS SF): The University of California Berkeley Police Department (UCPD) announced Wednesday that the suspect in a violent robbery of a Cal Student back in early September was charged with possibly two felonies.
The incident occurred on Sept.7. Officers responded to reports of an injured person near the school’s Valley Life Sciences Building to find a student bleeding from a laceration on their head. The student reported that the subject hit them with an object while robbing their cell phone.
Officers quickly located the suspect, 28-year-old Britoria Stanley of Berkeley, nearby on the 2100 block of Center Street and arrested her. Arresting officers later returned the cell phone to the victim, who went to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Stanley with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Robbery is almost always a felony but attorneys decide whether assault with a deadly weapon charges are misdemeanors or felonies.
