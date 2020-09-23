PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Detectives have identified a male teenager believed to be involved in a shooting last week that claimed the life of Isiah Legaspil and left a woman injured.

Police said officers arrived shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 17th to a shooting reported in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue and found two victims, both Pittsburg residents in their early 20s.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the man, later identified as Legaspi, succumbed to his injuries. It was the city’s third homicide of the year.

The woman was treated for her injuries and later released, police said.

Investigators determined that the man and woman were walking through a parking lot when a vehicle approached and a suspect got out of the car and began arguing with the man.

After a brief argument, the suspect shot both victims and then fled. Investigators located video surveillance of the shooting and detailed information on the suspect vehicle, police said.

A search warrant was served at the Cornerstone Apartments on Atlantic Circle, where detectives contacted people believed to have involvement in the shooting.

A warrant was issued for a male juvenile believed to be involved in the shooting, but police said the identity of the youth was not being

released for now.

Pittsburg police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with additional information about the case to call their tip line at (925) 252-4040.