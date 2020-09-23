YOSEMITE (CBS SF) — Officials in Yosemite National Park announced Tuesday that the park will reopen to all visitors Friday morning after an over week-long closure due to wildfire smoke and hazardous air quality.

Smoke from the Creek Fire and other wildfires has been impacting visitors to the park since Labor Day Weekend. The park has been shut down since last Thursday due to hazardous air.

The park will reopen gates to visitors at 9 a.m. on September 25. Some visitor services will be available at that time, while other services will open incrementally over the weekend.

Campsites in Yosemite Valley will be available for incoming campers beginning on Friday. The park also continues to require day-use reservations to enter the park. Campsite booking and day-use reservations are available online at the recreation.gov website.

Park officials are monitoring air quality conditions throughout the park. The park continues to confer with local and federal public health experts on air quality and resulting smoke impacts on public health. Officials remind prospective visitors that Yosemite National Park or portions of the park may close intermittently due to changes in air quality and smoke impacts.

Detailed information on current air quality and smoke impacts in the park are available online.

Updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park are available on the park’s website, on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page or by calling 209-372-0200.