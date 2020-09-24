SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning just outside of Santa Rosa city limits Thursday afternoon.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said multiple units were assisting Sonoma County Fire Protection District personnel on the fire off Ursuline Road just northeast of Fountaingrove.
The location is at the southern tip of Larkfield-Wikiup, an unincorporated community Sonoma County.
Sonoma County Fire said the fire was contained as of 1:21 p.m.
There were no evacuations ordered and no further threat to structures.
UPDATE: *Vegetation Fire – Outside City Limits (Larkfield)*
Santa Rosa Fire has multiple units assisting SoCo Fire Dist w/ a vegetation fire off of Ursuline Rd outside of the City limits & just NE of Fountaingrove. There are no evacuations in the City or County areas. pic.twitter.com/0BeqDIbjTX
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) September 24, 2020
