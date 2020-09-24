SF School ReopeningsCheck daily updated information on the reopening status of your child's San Francisco school
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fountaingrove, Santa Rosa, Vegetation Fire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning just outside of Santa Rosa city limits Thursday afternoon.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said multiple units were assisting Sonoma County Fire Protection District personnel on the fire off Ursuline Road just northeast of Fountaingrove.

The location is at the southern tip of Larkfield-Wikiup, an unincorporated community Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Fire said the fire was contained as of 1:21 p.m.

There were no evacuations ordered and no further threat to structures.

