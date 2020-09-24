RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond Police began searching for suspects Thursday in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man overnight.
At 12:40 a.m., dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the 800 block of Brookside Drive, near the Calli House Youth Shelter. Officers arrived to find 23-year-old John Louis Wright-Roberts III bleeding from several stab wounds in his upper torso.
Before paramedics rushed him to the hospital, Wright-Roberts was conscious and talking with first responders. But he suffered life-threatening medical issues while being driven to Kaiser Hospital in an ambulance and died soon after he arrived.
Wright-Roberts is Richmond’s 16th homicide of 2020.
Investigators say Wright-Roberts was un-sheltered and frequented the area near the Calli House. A motive for his stabbing was still unknown and no suspects had been identified as of Thursday afternoon
The Richmond Police Department requests that anyone who may have any information related to this crime please contact Homicide Detective Aaron Mandell at (510) 621-1259, email him at amandell@richmondpd.net or they can contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 307-T1PS(8177).
