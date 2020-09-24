SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Thursday that his office is trying to stopping drug dealers in the Tenderloin by suing them.

After a short online press conference Thursday morning, Herrera’s office released a statement that he sued 28 people believed to be drug dealers. The suits serve as restraining orders against the alleged dealers, who can be fined or even arrested for entering the Tenderloin if Herrera succeeds in California Superior Court.

“While this step is not a silver bullet to fix this problem entirely, it gives law enforcement officers another tool to keep Tenderloin residents safe,” Herrera tweeted Thursday morning.

The announcement comes as the city sees a massive 70% increase in fatal drug overdoses from 2018-2019. This year, the city has already seen 81 fatal drug overdoses. Officials from San Francisco’s Department of Public Health blame the powerful opioid Fentanyl for the crisis — of the 441 drug overdoses recorded last year, 239 were Fentanyl-related.

Herrera claimed that almost all of those targeted in his lawsuits do not live in the city but come from all over the Bay Area to sell “hard drugs like cocaine, fentanyl and heroin to San Francisco residents.”

“The kids, parents, seniors, workers and business owners of this neighborhood have suffered too much at the hands of these dealers. Enough is enough,” Herrera tweeted.

Each of the 28 lawsuits against the provides “ample evidence” of repeated drug dealing in the Tenderloin. The lawsuits ban the defendants from a 50-square-block area in San Francisco and carry fines up to $6,000 for each violation.

According to Herrera’s office, from June 2019 to June 2020, police made over 580 arrests in the Tenderloin area for drug sales and possession.

Before Thursday’s press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted her support for Herrera’s tactics.

We need to stop the open-air drug dealing happening on the streets of the Tenderloin. It is unacceptable and it needs to end. Thank you City Attorney @dennisherrera for this creative solution to keep dealers out of the TL and help us make the neighborhood safer for everyone. https://t.co/acnfJReaUX — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 24, 2020

This story will be updated.