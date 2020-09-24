VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted in an assault with a deadly weapon case kept Vallejo officers at bay outside his home for three hours Tuesday and resisted attempts to communicate before tear gas was used, Vallejo police said.
Officers from the department’s Operation PEACE program had a felony arrest warrant and a search warrant when they arrived about 2 p.m. at the home of Humberto Bonifacio-Denova, 36, in the 600 block of Florida Street.
Police said Bonifacio-Denova refused to leave the residence “leading to a nearly three-hour stand-off.”
The department’s Emergency Services Unit, including SWAT and crisis negotiations members, were summoned, but Bonifacio-Denova resisted all attempts at communication, according to police, until tear gas was launched into the home.
He then came out and surrendered peacefully, police said.
Bonifacio-Denova was booked and taken to Solano County Jail.
